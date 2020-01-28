Gogglebox star Amy Tapper undergoes glamorous hair transformation ahead of the NTAs

Ahead of the National Television Awards this evening, Gogglebox star Amy Tapper, 20, has undergone a stunning hair transformation, lightening her locks with celebrity hair trend, balayage. A favourite amongst the likes of Alexa Chung and Jessica Alba, balayage involves painting on the lightening dye, leaving clients with sun-kissed locks somewhere between a caramel and bronde shade. Attending HOBS Salon in Radlett, Amy’s before and after pics were posted on hairstylist Ilana Grossman’s Instagram - and we can’t believe the difference.

Gradually integrating more and more blonde into her dark locks, photos from Amy’s latest trip to the hairdressers reveals one of her lightest looks yet. The reality star’s healthy mane styled into loose curls, the photos show Amy’s newly honey-combed strands subtly intertwining with her chestnut roots. An ultra-glam look for an ultra-glam night, it’s hardly surprising that celebrities regularly ask for the popular hair treatment. Using a sweeping technique to create the graduated, natural colour fade, balayage makes for a low maintenance routine, requiring fewer trips to the hair salon and more time for envy-invoking Insta posts.

Having first joined Gogglebox at the age of 13, long-term viewers of the show will no doubt remember a then-teenaged Amy sporting her natural brown curls as she snuggled up on the sofa with her parents, Nikki and Johnathon, all the while bickering with her older brother, Josh. Based in North London, the full Tapper clan rarely appears as a four since Amy quit the show in August 2018, but we’re hoping for a rare family photo on the red carpet.

Leaving Gogglebox to focus on E4’s hit series, Celebs Go Dating, Amy has since revealed her impressive weight loss, losing three stone in just 12 weeks. Addressing the mindblowing feat in December, Amy stated that while she’s not yet reached her goal, she’s already feeling the benefits: “I’m taking each week as it comes and losing bit by bit, and it’s making me feel great,” the star said. We can’t wait to see Amy’s full NTA’s look tonight as she shows off her beautiful balayage curls on the red carpet.

