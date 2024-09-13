Demi Moore swears by this shampoo to maintain her glossy hair

You can't think of Demi Moore without thinking of the star's iconic waist-length hair. The Ghost actress has maintained her perfectly sleek, glossy hair for decades – and the secret is in her shampoo.

In an interview with InStyle, the 61-year-old revealed that she's a "die-hard" fan of the Kevin Murphy shampoo range for keeping her long locks feeling soft a and healthy. Demi stated that the Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse products work "perfectly" on her long hair to keep it "full, healthy and balanced. Adding that it's "never greasy or dry".

© Penske Media Demi ensures she takes good care of her hair

I tracked down the celebrity-approved shampoo and conditioner on Amazon – and it's on sale.

The Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse shampoo and conditioner duo is designed to nourish dry and dull hair. I always find that my hair tends to feel dry when the weather gets colder due to warmer showers and a mix of temperatures, so the fact that the shampoo is specifically designed to help hair in harsh climates caught my eye.

The Hydrate-Me Rinse conditioner is enriched with kakadu plum (the highest concentration of vitamin C known in any plant!) to smooth and hydrate while improving split ends. The product is sulfate-free making it great for colored hair and extensions – and the Amazon reviews are glowing.

Hundreds of shoppers have praised the A-list approved haircare for given their hair a silky finish while detangling, although some have noted the strong floral smell.

"This is literally a lifesaver! I have curly hair and my hair has highlights! It leaves me hair hydrated and detangles my hair at the same time. Definitely worth the price," one wrote.

While another reviewer added: "I’m 63 years old and have been fighting my hair color since I was 25 and prematurely grey/white. I have been coloring and now highlighting my hair ever since. I am unwilling to go white and will keep doing so. The salon I go to sells Kevin Murphy products, so thought I would try this. I love it. My hair has a new shine, and feels soft. I’ll use this for years to come."

© Monica Schipper Demi's hair always looks so healthy

Demi previously told People that she tries to let her hair "do it's own thing" to maintain its healthy condition. She said: "I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.

"It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don't wash it too often," she revealed.

While we can't all be blessed with Demi's naturally straight hair, the star's nourishing Kevin Murphy products feels like the step in the right direction to channel her silky locks.