 Demi Moore unveils dramatic hair makeover as she goes short for spring

All eyes were on Demi Moore's long, cascading curls as she graced the stage of the Golden Globes to accept the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for her knockout role in The Substance.

The 62-year-old has become synonymous with her raven-hued, mermaid waves in the last few months. However, to usher in the season of renewal, Demi opted for the ultimate, head-turning chop.

© Instagram Demi Moore showed off her new hair cut

Having been at the helm of Hollywood since the 1980s, the actress is no stranger to undergoing dramatic hair transformations. From surprising fans with her bold pixie cut for her role in Ghost to flaunting long, glossy locks that perfectly complemented her stunning gowns during this year's award season, Moore has never been afraid to experiment with her hair.

Demi has welcomed April with a fresh new look as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil her haircut. The mother-of-three debuted her shorter locks as she posed for a photo on set.

© Getty Images Demi cut her long raven locks

Demi donned a taupe knitted cardigan with a pair of baggy dark blue jeans and pointed-toe pumps. The star carried her micro chihuahua Pilaf who looked adorable as she nestled into her chest.

However, all eyes were on Demi's dark locks that had been cut into a shoulder-length bob with wispy layers. Demi's hair was styled into a side parting with soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

Demi's stunning haircut came at the perfect time as she celebrated her latest career milestone. The actress revealed the exciting news in the caption: "@landmanpplus is officially back in production for season two!."

© Getty Images Demi Moore at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Paramount+ drama series first aired back in November 2024 and follows a slew of characters on a mission to earn their fortune in the oil business in West Texas. Demi plays Cami Miller, the wife of an oil corporation owner.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Demi's hair stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, revealed how he achieved her luscious locks on the night of the Golden Globes. "Demi was wearing a gold Armani Privé gown at the event and so to tie in with that I wanted to keep her hair classic old-Hollywood, while at the same time being ethereal and effortless," he said.

Dimitris began by towel-drying the actress's hair and applying a root booster for added volume. Hen then went on to blow dry her hair with a round brush while adding texturizing spray. To achieve Demi's signature beachy waves, Dimitris then curled the hair in different directions using a curling wand.