Demi Moore's new look leaves fans asking the same thing

Demi Moore got "all dressed up" this week for a star-studded celebration as her good friend, Sara Foster, became the face of Bobbi Brown. The Substance star shared snapshots of the event on Instagram and added images of herself rocking a chic new look. The 62-year-old looked youthful with her long, wavy hair worn loose around her shoulders. She rocked oversized glasses and wore a dark silk blouse and belted coat.

Fans loved her ensemble but her tresses left many asking the same thing. One week prior, Demi had revealed she'd had bangs cut but they were nowhere to be seen in the new photos. "What happened to your bangs?" asked one, while many others asked the same, and others wondered if she'd been wearing a wig. Of course, Demi may have just styled her locks to conceal the new bangs, but either way, her social media followers agreed that she looked "beautiful."

© Getty Images for Bobbi Brown Demi was celebrating Sara Foster

Demi was nominated for an Oscar for playing an aging actress who uses a drug to create a younger version of herself in the movie, The Substance. She opened up about the aging process when speaking at the Time100 Submit earlier this year.

© Getty Images for Bobbi Brown Demi looked radiant

"I have thought recently about this idea that aging and being old are not the same thing," she said. "And somehow we've confused that and that aging actually is a tremendous gift." She then added: I would not trade — you could not pay me to be 21. As good as it might sound, it was torture!"

© Instagram Fans wondered what happened to her new bangs

She previously reflected on getting older and revealed the secret to living her best life in her sixties. "First of all, I really try to be as present in the moment as possible," she said during an appearance on TODAY. "And what I feel from that is an excitement of possibilities. That we're defining a new, I don't want to say a generation, but we are what the future is for women."

See some of Demi's best looks over the years.

1/ 5 © Instagram Demi rocked bangs in Striptease Bangs

2/ 5 © Getty Images She went for a buzz cut for her role in the movie G.I. Jane Buzz cut

3/ 5 © Getty Images for ABA She's worn a version of her long, dark tresses for years Long hair

4/ 5 © Getty Images She's a mom to three beautiful daughters Lookalike daughters

5/ 5 Demi has fun with her appearance Runway ready

Demi continued: "I look at having my daughters, and I don't want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life." She added: "My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go. I don't know what that looks like or where it is, but I'm just excited to be living in it."