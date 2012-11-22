Watch Victoria's Secret Eco Angel Miranda Kerr give yoga class for Earth Hour

An avid yogi, Miranda Kerr has been doing the feel-good exercise for over a decade, including during her entire pregnancy.



One of the global ambassadors for Earth Hour's ongoing I Will If You Will campaign, the Victoria's Secret Angel even hosted a class for the cause in Sydney for those who were committed enough to go beyond the hour by sharing their own I Will If You Will challenges with the world.



And now the video of the Australian-born supermodel – giving the charity fitness class to more than 250 fans – has been posted on YouTube.







As well as improving flexibility, core strength and psychological concentration the 29-year-old, entrepreneur and eco-advocate shows that a yoga class can have a larger, world-wide impact saying:



"I think it's a really fun campaign that shows everyone can change the world they live in. Whether it be a big or a small change – it all counts."



Known for her commitment to the planet, international supermodel Miranda has admitted to being conscious of her carbon footprint, keeping travel to a minimum, as well as adopting simple practices like recycling and switching to energy efficient lighting.

Launched in February this year, the world's largest eco-campaign challenged individuals, businesses and governments to go beyond the hour.







The involvement of Victoria's Secret eco Angel has clearly had a positive effect with CEO of the charity Andy Ridley. He proclaimed: "Miranda's involvement in the campaign inspired thousands to take part this year. We can't wait to see how Miranda and her family challenge each other and their fans for Earth Hour 2013."



Resulting in more than 200,000 participants taking on recycling, giving up plastic, using more public transport and supporting reforestation, who needs a better excuse to try out Miranda's go-to exercise for a heavenly, model-ready body than for a nature-loving cause.

To take part in the upcoming Earth Hour being held on March 23, 2013 at 8:30pm, switch off your lights.



For now, see the power of yoga in action by taking a look at Miranda completing her I Will If You Will Challenge below.