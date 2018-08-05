Gordon Ramsay shows off incredible body transformation following weight loss The celebrity chef has shed 50lbs over the last few months

Gordon Ramsay has been spending his summer with his family in the States, and has been making the most of the warm weather with plenty of trips to the beach. And while there, the celebrity chef couldn’t resist showing off his impressive body following his 50lbs weight loss. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the dad-of-four posted a topless picture of himself standing in front of the sea ahead of returning to London to compete in the AJ Bell Triathlon with two of his four children – Megan and Jack. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Iron Chef to Ironman for @greatormondst #teamramsay London Triathlon can’t wait ! Great way to shake off jet lag.... good luck and congrats to all athletes and a BIG THANK YOU to all the volunteers & sponsors couldn’t do it with out you ! @will_usher_precision_coach@iamspecialized_tri @huubdesign@_jackrams3y_ @megan__ramsay."

Gordon Ramsay looks amazing!

Fans were quick to comment on his toned physique, with one writing: "Wow, looking trim Gord," while another joked: "He puts the hot in Hells Kitchen." Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness added: "Machine." On Saturday, Gordon returned to London to take part in the triathlon, where he raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation. The proud dad shared a photo of himself and his children wearing 'Team Ramsay' T-shirts ahead of the sporting event. "Go team !! #TeamRamsaycompeting for @greatormondst at the #LondonTri @megan__ramsay@_jackrams3y_ @gtrfoundation," he wrote.

In June, Gordon opened up about his weight loss during an appearance on the Today show, revealing that it was all down to him wanting to stay healthy for his children after his own dad died young. "My father passed of a heart attack at 53," Gordon said. "That man never ever ate in my restaurant, and it pains me today to think that." The father-of-four was just 30 when his dad died and he didn't want his own children to go through the same thing, so decided to take action when his weight crept up to 270lbs (122kg).

The TV chef returned to London for a sporting event with two of his children

And his wife Tana was on hand to give him some tough love to kick him into gear. Appearing alongside her husband on NBC, Tana said: "Gordon's famous for being blunt. I just gave him a little bit of his own medicine and basically suggested that he was getting a little wide around his middle." The 51-year-old lost weight through portion control, but admitted it could be tough maintaining a healthy weight as his job requires him to taste the food he is preparing in his restaurants. "I'm very good now at eating five times a day, but small amounts as opposed to a big breakfast, big lunch and big dinner," he said.