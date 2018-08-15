Johnny Vegas surprises fans with even more dramatic weight loss The comedian has undergone an impressive transformation

Johnny Vegas has continued to show off the results of his diet overhaul, surprising his fans with another picture of his weight loss transformation. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 47-year-old - who has already lost an impressive three stone - shared a snap of himself looking more slim-lined during a holiday with his family. "Mini-me put his foot down and banned me from buying these Adidas knock offs for poolside… asidad," he joked. Fans have since praised the star for his new slimmer appearance, with one saying: "By the way, lovin' the beach ready body. Looking good, Mr V." [sic]

Johnny Vegas has shocked fans with another weight loss snap

Johnny, real name Michael Joseph Pennington, previously weighed 18 stone when he was at his heaviest, and over the past few months he has been working hard to maintain his new diet. In his 2011 autobiography, Becoming Johnny Vegas, the stand-up star opened up about his weight and health. "When Johnny did away with the hypochondria, it was suddenly like I had no fear of death," he wrote. "There was a real carelessness towards my wellbeing... Johnny had a theory that if you counted how much you were drinking, you weren't enjoying it. He never kept track but he could go on drinking for hours."

MORE: Johnny Vegas looks unrecognisable after dramatic three-stone weight loss

Loading the player...

The post comes shortly after Johnny confirmed his split from his wife Maia. "We have never played out our relationship publicly, so we don't feel it's too much to ask for privacy now," they said in a joint statement. "We also ask people to be mindful that there are two children involved, and their welfare is our main concern now." The couple, who normally lead private lives, tied the knot in April 2011. They are proud parents to two-year-old son Tom Laurence. The British comedian also has 12-year-old son Michael from a previous relationship.

MORE: Can eating more chilli help with weight loss?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.