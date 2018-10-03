Strictly star Kate Silverton reveals she feels 'liberated' thanks to recent weight loss The BBC broadcaster has been hitting the dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton has revealed she has already transformed her body, leaving her feeling "liberated". The BBC broadcaster, who has been partnered up with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, has lost one stone thanks to all the training and her dancer partner. "I think I've lost a stone already, it's the Aljaz school of weight loss," she told The Mirror. "And my husband is very happy about that… nudge nudge. I feel liberated too! I was looking at my thighs today and I'm getting so much definition."

The 48-year-old, who married Mike Heron in 2010, admitted that she's even close to fitting back into her wedding dress. "Actually, I'm already there," she added. "The costume team have already had to take my dresses in twice." Kate is a doting mother to two children - six-year-old Clemency and four-year-old Wilbur - whom she shares with husband Mike. Over the past few weeks, the journalist has become a fan favourite after her incredible tango, which delighted the viewers at home and the judges.

Speaking at the recent Strictly press launch, Kate revealed the reason why she decided to take part in the popular series this year. "The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven - I just thought now it would be a good time to take part," she told HELLO!. Despite signing up to the popular series for the next few months, Kate confessed she is more than ready to give her everything in a bid to dance her way to victory.

"It's interesting because it's really full on - and my husband also works away a lot, so we are 'juggling juggling' the situation a lot between us," the TV star shared. "But the nice thing is, I took Wil to a photoshoot, which is hilarious - so I had to get Graziano [Di Prima] to babysit. They were wrestling on the floor at one point." She added: "So you know, I can get the children involved which is great. But I have only been only working part-time since I came back from maternity leave. So I'm taking some time adjusting."

