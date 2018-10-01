Vanessa Feltz's weight loss after gastric band puts star at serious health risk The TV personality revealed that a gastric band wasn't a good solution to losing weight

Vanessa Feltz has opened up about how getting a gastric band put her at health at serious risk, so much so that she is now facing the decision on whether to get it removed. Talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday's This Morning, Vanessa said of the gastric band: "It's stops you gorging. You never really know what you can or can't eat. And what I found is that it's been restricting me for eight years… I felt like I was drowning one night, I woke up and my mouth, eyes, nose seemed to be full of liquid, but I'm scared to get rid of it. The alternative feels like a big deal."

Vanessa Feltz opened up about her gastric band trauma on This Morning

Expert doctor Dr Shaw Somers was also on hand to give his explanation on Vanessa's experience with her gastric band. He said: "Sometimes the band slips out of position and all your saliva and excretions build up above the band and you’re not always aware of it until you lie flat. It’s no shame on Vanessa, and thousands like Vanessa need extra support."

The TV star's weight has fluctuated throughout the years

During her appearance, Vanessa also opened up about her relationship with food and diet, explaining that her weight had fluctuated as a result of heartbreak. She said: "After my husband left I was properly heartbroken, and couldn't eat, and for the first time I lost a hell of a lot of weight and I began to get happier again. So the more I ate again and the weight went back on, and it was that yo-yo thing." On getting the gastric band fitted, Vanessa said: "I had it done and I thought that will be it. I thought never again will I be on a television sofa ever discussing my weight again. I thought I would just be a beautiful size 12 living happily ever after and it’d be a non-thing. That's what I was hoping."

