Former Love Island star Montana Brown has shocked fans by showing her dramatic weight loss from the Bear Grylls reality show Celebrity Island. The 23-year-old competed on the Channel 4 series at the beginning of the summer, and survived two weeks on a diet of limpets and yucca plants before choosing to leave.

In a lengthy Instagram post showing her skeletal figure following her time on the show, Montana hit back at trolls who had criticised her weight loss earlier in the year – explaining that it was her appearance on the survival show that had caused her to slim down.

"Bear Grylls The Island… what an absolute pleasure it was to be on that show, thanks @channel4. It was definitely the hardest experience of my life but I'm so glad I was in there with such an amazing group of people," Montana wrote. "So for all of you that were like 'eurgh you look so skinny yuck!' a few months back… it's because my belly was full of limpets and that was probably about it so…"

The reality TV star appeared on the show alongside the likes of Martin Kemp, boxer Anthony Ogogo, James Cracknell and Pete Wicks, but decided to leave halfway through as she struggled to cope with the extreme conditions.

Montana is not the only celebrity to showcase dramatic weight loss from appearing on the survival show; in 2017 Lucy Mecklenburgh shed two stone while competing on the series alongside Ryan Thomas, who she met and started dating during their time on the island. In a post shared to mark a year since appearing on the show in June, Lucy also revealed that it had only taken her three weeks to put the weight back on and return to her normal size.

"One year ago today we completed the hardest mental & physical challenge of our lives! An entire month on a deserted island. Although we experienced extreme starvation, horrendous sand fly bite discomfort and a serious lack of sleep we overcame fears, gained confidence and pushed our bodies & minds to the absolute limit," Lucy wrote. "I never thought it was possible but I'm proud to this day of us all!!!! #beargrylls #theisland. PS. It took me 3 weeks to put 2 stone back on!!"

