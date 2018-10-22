Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez give us ab goals in latest couples photo All the motivation we need to hit the gym

The one benefit of Gorka Marquez and Katie Piper being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing? He gets to spend more time with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson! The former Emmerdale star shared a loved-up snap with her boyfriend on Instagram on Sunday, and we don’t know what we’re more envious of – their perfect relationship or chiselled bodies.

The photo – captioned "making me smile since day 1" - showed Gemma and Gorka holding hands and gazing at each other while laughing on the beach. Taken from the couple’s exclusive HELLO! magazine shoot in Greece during the summer, it showed them both dressed in swimwear revealing their impressively toned abs, and fans couldn’t help but comment on their "matching abs". "You both look amazing," one commented. "Jealous," another wrote, while a third added: "Abs for dayzzzz. How beautiful are they though?"

Gemma Atkinson made fans envious with a photo of her and Gorka's toned abs

Gorka and Gemma have been dating since meeting during Strictly in 2017. The couple share a passion for fitness, and often share photos and videos of their joint workouts on social media, which their personal trainer Steve Chambers believes is the secret to their happy relationship.

MORE: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester love nest

"It's a case of couples that train together, stay together," the PT told HELLO!. "It seems to be true in their case, they both obviously have a massive interest in fitness which I assume is one of their common grounds."

The couple have been dating since 2017

He added: "Even when they are both not in with me, they both will send me videos from their workouts. It's something they definitely enjoy doing together. They train three to four times a week depending on their schedule - one hour sessions."

STORY: Gemma Atkinson is doing the most romantic thing for Gorka Marquez

Gemma has made no secret of her love for the Spanish dancer, and previously told HELLO!: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.