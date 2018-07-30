Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez show off their stunning bodies during Greek holiday How gorgeous do the couple look?

Looking sun-kissed and smitten, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez are making the most of some quality couple time in beautiful Crete, where the sparkling blue Aegean Sea provides the perfect backdrop for romance. The photogenic pair's first anniversary of meeting is just around the corner and, as they pose for these photos, exclusive to HELLO!, at the Karma Minoan hotel, it's clear they couldn't be happier.

"Life has never been better for Gemma," a friend of the star tells us. "Her radio show has gone national, she has secured a big book deal, her fitness range is flying off the shelves – and she is in love."

In fact, Gemma has recently opened up about how happy she is in her relationship. "Gorka is like my best mate," said the actress. "He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him."

The feeling is mutual. Gorka has said of his beautiful girlfriend: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

After keeping fans guessing about their relationship during last year's Strictly Come Dancing, in which former Hollyoaks star Gemma was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec while professional dancer Gorka was partnered with finalist Alexandra Burke, their love is now out in the open, with the couple posting details of joint workouts and cosy dates on Instagram.

In May, Gemma, 33, revealed all about the night that sparked her romance with the Spanish dancer. Alongside a photo she posted on Instagram of them together following last year's Strictly launch party, she wrote: "To mine and @gorka_marquez first night out together! Who'd have thought a tipsy taxi ride after the Strictly launch party would lead us to where we are now…

"I'm so glad that on that evening you asked for my phone number, and I'm thankful you got me that much needed 2am pizza, got me back to my hotel and handed me over to the girls safely and rang me in the morning checking I'd made my train back to Manchester! (I hadn't)."

With Gemma based in Manchester and Gorka in London, theirs is a long-distance relationship, which Gemma says is a good thing "because you both have to make an effort to see each other".

Romantic Gorka, 27, certainly goes the extra mile when it comes to meeting up. In early July he surprised Gemma by whisking her off to Ibiza.

"We hung out for 2 days eating amazing food, hiking, bike riding & swimming," she wrote on Instagram. "Basically everything that I love."

The pair were also able to enjoy their favourite activities in Greece, as the resort boasts a yoga deck and sundeck, its own 45ft catamaran and the fabulous Amphora restaurant, which has an impressive range of local and international wines.

It's the perfect place to take stock of how their careers and personal lives are flourishing. Gemma co-hosts the breakfast show on Hits Radio with Gethin Jones and Dave Vitty, and has just finished shooting her fitness book The Ultimate Body Plan. Gorka, meanwhile, will be returning to Strictly this autumn – and Gemma knows just the sort of partner she’d like for him.

"I'd love him to get an athlete like Jessica Ennis-Hill, because then they could give me training tips. And it would be good for him to have someone who’s into their fitness as well, because they'd have mutual ground."

The hit BBC show may not be the only thing on the horizon for Gorka. "I love kids. Hopefully one day I'll become a husband and a dad," he has said.

While Gemma has said she isn't ready to start a family quite yet, judging by these pictures fans could be forgiven for hoping for wedding bells at least…