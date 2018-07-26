Gemma Atkinson shows off her amazing figure on romantic getaway with Gorka Marquez The Strictly Come Dancing star looks amazing

Gemma Atkinson has given her fans a renewed motivation to hit the gym after showing off her incredible bikini body. The Strictly Come Dancing finalist, who is currently on a romantic holiday with her boyfriend Gorka Marquez, shared a photo of herself enjoying a snorkelling session in the sea on Tuesday, captioned: "2hrs snorkelling y'day."

The 33-year-old looked happy and carefree as she stood with her arms in the air, showing her toned abs and enviable physique in a black bikini. "Wow you look fantastic," one fan commented on the photo, while a second added: "This is why this girl is goals." A third agreed: "Body goals right there, you're perfect!"

Gemma Atkinson showed off her incredible abs on holiday

Gemma is passionate about health and fitness and will soon be able to help her followers achieve their own fitness goals with the release of her own book. The actress announced the exciting news in June, sharing a sweet photo collage with a picture of her as a little girl and one of her in present day, writing besides it: "FINALLY!! I can share my news with you all... I’ve written a book - Argh!! THE ULTIMATE BODY PLAN is my 12 week fitness and exercise programme. As you all know the last couple of years my life has changed drastically and so has my body. At 33 years old, I feel more confident about how I look than I did when I was in my twenties!"

As well as releasing her book, Gemma has also launched her own range of activewear, called GA. Talking to HELLO! at the launch, Gemma shared some insight into her fitness routine, saying she regularly does Thai boxing, weight training and HIIT to keep fit. "I work out at least four times a week minimum," she explained. "It's part of my lifestyle, and feeling fit, strong and being the best version of myself has always been my motto. When training I want to feel strong and comfortable and it now feels like the right time for me to create a range of workout gear that would make women feel the same."