Strictly's Graeme Swann reveals incredible weight loss – and he can now fit back into his wedding suit!

Strictly Come Dancing star Graeme Swann is the latest celebrity to have lost weight as a result of the intense training schedule on the show. And on Tuesday, the former cricket champion appeared on Loose Women alongside his dance partner Oti Mabuse to reveal that as a result of his weight loss, he can now fit back into his wedding suit! "I can now fit back into my wedding suit. Haven’t fitted into it from nine years," he told the panel on the lunchtime show. Graeme also revealed that his wife Sarah doesn’t recognise him anymore. After a recent shirtless photo of him appeared on the screen, he joked: "I sent that to my wife and she said 'who is that?'"

During the show, Graeme also opened up about how Strictly had helped him fill the void since he retired from cricket, as well as to make his family proud. The doting dad-of-three said that he is always thinking of his children when he takes to the dance floor. "I wore pink as I knew Charlie would love that. And when I was Spiderman I knew Wilfred would love my outfit." While Graeme is always staying in touch with his children during training, he also joked that now whenever they FaceTime, they just want to speak to Oti.

Graeme isn’t the only Strictly star who has opened up about his weight loss from the show. BBC newsreader Kate Silverton, who is partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, has shed an impressive two stone since she began dancing. The mum-of-two appeared on This Morning to open up about her journey so far. "All these muscles that have been lying dormant so long have suddenly come back in and getting abs again and everything. I had to be re-measured… I've gone down two dress sizes, [I'm] literally beside myself," she said. And like Graeme, Kate is near to fitting into her wedding dress too. "Actually, I'm already there," she told The Mirror.

