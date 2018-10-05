Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman opens up about 'mid-life crisis' The Strictly presenter has opted for a big change in her life

Claudia Winkleman has surprisingly revealed that she has had an invisible brace fitted after learning her teeth were going crooked. Appearing on The Emma Guns Show podcast earlier this week, the Strictly Come Dancing host described getting the procedure as a "mid-life crisis". She shared: "They’re part of the mid-life crisis, I've got Invisalign in. My teeth suddenly went crooked, one morning they all decided to fold in front of each other, you couldn't do anything with them so I got this, I'm slightly in love with it. They're so clever."

Claudia Winkleman has been hosting Strictly since 2014

The 46-year-old went on to confess that she used to regularly enjoy having two naps each day, but has since stopped as it interrupted her sleep at night. "I'm not that busy, and I do like napping," she explained. "I've had to stop having two naps a day as I was no longer sleeping at night, that's what happened when I turned 46. I love a nap." Elaborating further, she added: "Yesterday I thought, 'I don't even need a nap, but I'm going to have one. I've had a good night's sleep.' It was not necessary. I didn't have to leave the house until 2.45pm to pick up the kids, I've eaten, it's 1.15pm, let's just see what happens, an hour and a half later - snore."

Claudia is a doting mother to three children, and has been married to Kris Thykier since 2000. The couple share sons Jake, 15, and seven-year-old Arthur and 12-year-old daughter Matilda. The presenter has been a part of the Strictly family since hosting spin-off show It Takes Two from 2004 until 2012, before Zoe Ball took over. In 2014, Claudia replaced the late Sir Bruce Forsyth as co-presenter, with Tess Daly, on the main show.

