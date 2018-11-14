Jessie J shares her 'pain and sadness' over fertility issues – after hinting at secret health battle The Price Tag singer wants to help other women who have the same experiences

Jessie J has revealed her "sadness" that she is unable to conceive a child naturally during a candid on-stage appearance. The Price Tag singer, who previously said that a secret health struggle had caused her to take some time out of the public eye, made the revelation during a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old explained that while she had originally kept her struggles private, she had written a song called Four Letter Word to help other people in the same situation so they don't feel alone. According to Metro.co.uk, Jessie said: "I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children. I don't tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this."

Jessie J opened up about her fertility issues in an emotional performance

She added: "It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard. So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song."

The singer hinted at health problems during an interview in 2017, telling Daily Star Sunday that it had taken her some time to come to terms with a diagnosis. "In the two years that I did The Voice in Australia, I was diagnosed with some health issues that I'm not ready to talk about that I had to really face as a woman," she said. "I also lost my grandparents and didn't have time to grieve. The hardest part about being an artist is that you have to open your wounds to heal other people's and you don't often get the time to heal your own."

Jessie was supported by rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie has the support of her rumoured new boyfriend, Channing Tatum, who was in the audience at her show on Tuesday, and later tweeted a sweet message praising her. "This woman just poured her heart on stage at the Royal Albert Hall," he tweeted. "Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

