Olympics 2024: The chicest 'Team Uniforms' heading to Paris

The countdown to the 2024 Olympics is officially on, this year taking place in Paris from the 26th of July to the 11th of August.

While the event features the world's best athletes going head to head in hopes of winning gold for their country, our fashion-fixated brains can’t help but look past their athleisure uniforms.

From Canada’s custom Lululemon drip to Australia's preppy-chic blazer and pleated skirt combos, we round up the most stylish Olympic uniforms (thus far) set to descend on the city of lights later this year...

Team USA

© J.LINDEBERG One of Team USA's golf uniform options

While the Team USA track and field unitards designed and produced by Nike have been under scrutiny for their "impractical" design, the rest of the team's uniforms channel red, white and blue in the chicest way possible. One sport in particular that stands out is the Team USA golf 'fits designed by famed golfwear brand, J.Lindeberg. Think preppy chic pleats, sleek cutout long sleeves and vibrant red polos. "We are thrilled to be the official apparel partner of the USA men's and women's golf teams in Paris and Los Angeles," said Hans-Christian Meyer, CEO of J.Lindeberg, "we are honoured to have our clothes worn by such talented athletes."

Team Australia

© Getty The Australian 2024 Paris Olympic Games Official Uniform

On April 17 our friends down under showcased Team Australia’s official Paris 2024 Olympic formal uniform, consisting of structured teal blazers, pleated yellow and white skirts, crisp white sneakers, side bags and linen shorts. This marks the inaugural inclusion of the Australian Olympians' Oath embroidered inside the breast pocket of each blazer. Not only that, the jacket linings will bear the names of all 301 Australian Olympic champions.The scarf displays Indigenous artwork titled 'Walking Together' by Olympic boxer Paul Fleming, while the pocket square features 'Ngalmun Danalaig' by Torres Strait Island artist David Bosun.

Team Canada

Team Canada has enlisted Lululemon to design their uniforms

Canadian-owned athleisure giant Lululemon was called on to create this year's Olympic uniforms for Team Canada and we can’t lie, we’re a little jealous of their custom Lulu’s. From red and white jacquard bomber jackets, matching short and shirt sets and vibrant red crop tops, Team Canada is pulling up to Paris in serious style. Throughout the design phase, lululemon conducted feedback sessions and product testing involving 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes representing 14 diverse sports. This allowed them to gain insights into the distinct physical and mental requirements of the athletes during the Games.

Team France

© Le Coq Sportif Le Coq Sportif's custom made jackets for Team France

France has just proved it’s coined the fashion capital for a reason, teaming up with Le Coq Sportif to kit out their 800 athletes in seriously chic leather bomber jackets, sleek white suits for both men and women, red, blue and white ombre tracksuits and a variety of high-performance active wear for competing.

© LVMH Team France's Opening Ceremony uniform

As for the team’s opening ceremony ensembles, LVMH and Berluti joined forces to create navy blazer vests, silk slip skirts and leather loafers. Over the past few months, stylist Carine Roitfeld and Berluti collaborated closely with athletes themselves, as well as the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, and the French Paralympic and Sports Committee. "Every one of the Maison's teams devoted months of energy and creativity to designing an outfit that embodies true elegance à la française," explains the brand.