Eamonn Holmes flooded with support as he shares new health update

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has shared a candid glimpse inside his ongoing health woes, prompting an outpouring of support from his fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the presenter, 64, uploaded a video of himself using an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill. He captioned his update: "Trying to remember what it felt like to have legs that worked."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares candid new health update

Addressing his followers, the Northern Irish TV star spoke about how the machine works to boost his mobility. "Hello there. This is my latest exploit. This is what's called an anti-gravity treadmill. It's an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill," he commenced.

"And the reason it's called anti-gravity is you'll see down here... I'm being supported by quite a big balloon. And the balloon holds my weight."

© Getty Images Eamonn has been very open about his health woes

He continued: "What it does really, the machine, if I now walk or run in this, and it helps my legs and my body remember what it was like to move like this before things went wrong, that have been wrong for a long time.

"So this gives me a certain amount of freedom and the idea is that I build up muscle memory and, you know, things will happen, hopefully in the future. For the moment, I'll do half an hour on this. Cheers!"

Eamonn's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of support. Sending well-wishes, one wrote: "Keep going Eamonn!! We’re all behind you," while a second remarked: "Keep up the good work Eamonn. It must be awful being in pain all the time. Stay positive my friend," and a third added: "Keep doing what you need to do and look after yourself, you are stronger than you think."

© Getty Images The presenter underwent spinal surgery in 2022

In 2016, Eamonn underwent a double-hip replacement surgery after enduring years of acute pain. Writing for The Telegraph in 2022, the presenter shared: "Waiting was the worst decision I ever made. After having both of mine replaced seven years ago, aged 55, I haven't had a single regret: in fact, it's been life-changing."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn is best known for presenting This Morning

Meanwhile, in 2021, Eamonn suffered chronic back pain as a result of three slipped discs. He subsequently underwent spinal surgery in 2022 to treat chronic pain in his back and his legs. However, just two weeks after his operation, Eamonn suffered a fall at the family home, which left him with a broken shoulder and weakened legs.

During a candid chat with the Mirror in 2023, Eamonn shared an update on his health and divulged: "I get resentful that I'm not the way I used to be but I just get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk. It's very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me."

© Instagram Eamonn has been training to combat his mobility issues

In a bid to improve his health, the broadcaster has since undergone "back stretching". He added: "I pay privately because my insurance only covers so much. I go to the paraplegic gym, I try my best but nothing much is getting better and no one has a prognosis as to whether it will get better."