Billy Connolly feels his 'life is slipping away' following heartbreaking diagnosis with Parkinson's The comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2012

Billy Connolly has opened up about his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease, admitting he feels his "life is slipping away". The comedian, who was diagnosed back in 2012, made the frank confession in the second part of his BBC documentary series Made In Scotland, which will air on Friday. "There is no denying it, I am 75, I have got Parkinson's and I am at the wrong end of the telescope of life," he shared. "I am at the point where the yesteryears mean more than the yesterdays because it is back there in my childhood and youth."

Billy Connolly made the confession in his upcoming documentary Made In Scotland

"My life, it's slipping away and I can feel it," he added. "I'm 75, I'm near the end. I'm a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning but it doesn't frighten me. It's an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away." The star, now 76, went on to reveal that the degenerative disease has sometimes made him "angry" but he always ends up "collapsing into laughter". Billy first opened up about his health in 2013, also admitted that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's on the same day he found out he had prostate cancer.

He has since been given the all-clear from cancer and moved to America with his wife, former actress Pamela Stephenson. The couple, who married in 1989, have five children - two from his previous marriage and three of their own. Glasgow-born Billy has previously talked about his condition in which he praised Pamela for being his rock. "I'm really depended on her, you know, physically," he told Weekend Magazine. "Whereas I used to be the strong guy, which is kind of pleasant." He added: "It's a pleasant thing to lose the strong guy. You don't need it, so it's nicer."

