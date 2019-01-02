Davina McCall responds to body shamers over 'too skinny' comments She said we need to stop judging other people

With her 15th fitness DVD released last month, it's fair to say that Davina McCall is a fitness fanatic. Those in any doubt only need to refer to the 51-year-old's rock hard abs and inspirational Instagram feed to be fully convinced. But that's not to say that Davina is immune from body shaming - in fact, the presenter has now spoken out about the online abuse she has received over her body. Talking to Metro on Wednesday, the mum-of-three revealed: "I want to promote health and fitness and that's why I get slightly irked with people going, 'I’m too skinny,' because I am really healthy. I mean, I go to the doctors once a year for a little MOT and every year they go, 'Bloody hell, you’re amazing'. ‘She continued: "And, in fact, I’ve probably got healthier. Like my cholesterol is better, my blood pressure’s amazing, my BMI is perfect, I'm within the normal range, I’m not at the bottom of the range for all those naysayers. So that bugs me because I’m a very healthy person." The star concluded: "Everybody just needs to look after themselves and stop judging other people."

Davina looks amazing!

The comments Davina referenced came after she posted a photograph of herself wearing a bikini last summer. Some fans accused her of taking her workouts too far and of being 'too skinny'. Davina had written in the caption that she had no apologies for sharing a bikini photo, saying: "Because I cannot quite believe I am posting pictures of myself in bikinis still."

This isn't the first time Davina has defended her decisions over her looks. Last year, she posted a candid snap of herself colouring her hair at home – like many women do – but was surprised to receive criticism from followers who felt she was putting professional hairdressers out of business. Standing up for herself, she shared a defiant video post on her Instagram, saying: "Hi. I'm posting this because after last night's post of me colouring my hair at home, I seem to have annoyed a lot of hairdressers saying that I'm putting hairdressers out of business… But I tell you what, I am single-handedly keeping the hairdressing industry alive with my two daughters, who seem to spend their entire lives at the hairdressers – and my son who goes to the barbers. So I'm not gonna feel bad about colouring my hair at home every three weeks because I can't be bothered to go to the hairdressers every three weeks – that's a lot!"

