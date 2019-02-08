GMB's Martin Lewis cancels live TV work after being diagnosed with incurable throat ulcer The money saving expert said he’s feeling "low"

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has been forced to cancel all live television appearances after being diagnosed with an incurable throat ulcer. The Good Morning Britain and This Morning star said he is feeling "low" after being left in agony due to the condition over the past few days.

While he hasn’t been unable to do his live TV appearances, Martin was planning to attempt recording links for his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, something which he said left him "shaking with nerves".

The 46-year-old gave an update about his health on Facebook on Thursday, telling his followers: "Last night I saw a specialist who confirmed I’ve a large, vicious ulcer in my throat (I won’t post the picture of it) – not a cold/flu. Unfortunately eating and speaking are truly agonizing, causing the left of my face and neck to go into spasm – leaving me close (or sometimes in) tears."

Martin said there was no treatment for the ulcer, but he had been given a local anesthetic to help ease the pain while he returned to work. And later he revealed that although the spray had been effective, he needed to prepare himself for the pain coming back.

Martin had to cancel his live TV appearances due to the illness

The finance journalist and TV personality is a regular guest on both Good Morning Britain and This Morning as she shares his best money-saving tips for viewers. He is not the only famous face to share their experience of a painful ulcer in recent weeks, as Judy Finnigan revealed that she was "close to death" after developing four stomach ulcers – which left her vomiting blood.

"Last autumn it happened to me and I nearly died...The culprit was good old over-the-counter ibuprofen, the seemingly harmless stuff you take for a bad back, or (in my case) a painful knee," Judy wrote in her column for the Daily Express. "I gulped the jolly little bright blue capsules, looking like sweeties, daily for a mere four weeks."

