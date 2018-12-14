Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid reveals how she shed 1.5 stone - without hitting the gym The Good Morning Britain star said she is feeling more energetic since losing weight

Susanna Reid has said she’s feeling more energetic than ever since slimming down – and it’s all without spending hours in the gym. The Good Morning Britain presenter has shed one-and-a-half stone over the past few months, which she says is largely due to giving up alcohol.

"It is more than 100 days since I last touched alcohol and I feel clearer, sharper, and more energetic than ever," Susanna told Daily Express. "It's certainly helped me - not least because I have get up so early and it doesn't help when you feel as if you are in a constant state of jet lag."

Susanna Reid has shed 1.5 stone since the summer

However, Susanna said she may be tempted to have a tipple over the festive period. "I might fancy some vodka shots [on New Year's Eve] but then again I might feel like I can keep going. The truth is I don't know, but at the moment it's working for me."

Susanna has also credited her new slimmed down physique to cutting out snacking. The mum-of-three made a concerted effort to lose weight over the summer after being told by her doctor that she was at the higher end of the Body Mass Index scale.

The GMB presenter has given up alcohol

Although she says she has never felt healthier since losing weight, the former BBC presenter previously admitted that she sometimes misses drinking, especially when it comes to going out with her friends. Talking to Is It Just Me? podcast, Susanna said: "I really miss it. When you are in a big social group and the shots come out, I miss letting my hair down."

Susanna is not the only one who has noticed the benefits to her new health overhaul; the news reader's weight loss has even seen her co-host Piers Morgan compliment her. While the pair famously bicker on the GMB sofas, he said that he's never seen Susanna look happier in the time that he's known her. This may also be thanks in part to her blossoming relationship with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, who she is reported to have been dating for the last three months.

