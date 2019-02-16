Is this Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy pilates guru? Meghan is known to practice yoga regularly

The Duchess of Sussex is growing ever closer to her due date, and is thought to have kept active throughout her pregnancy - and now, one of her close friends has dropped a hint that she has been working with Meghan on a pilates programme too. Heather Dorak, who is known to be a confidante of Meghan’s, recently ‘liked’ an Instagram post shared by a royal fan account - which suggested she had been advising the Duchess.

Meghan and Heather share a passion for pilates

The caption, posted on @harry_meghan_updates, read: "Let me introduce [you] to... one of Meghan’s best friends, former dancer and founder of LA's Pilates studio, ’Pilates Platinum’ (where actresses, Victoria’s Secret models, and everyone interested can train)... Meghan and Heather both practiced yoga/Pilates before and during pregnancy. No wonder they are so fit and gorgeous! She also just gave birth to her second baby boy Cody! For sure Heather is one of Meghan’s go-to people for baby advice and to share ideas... I would love to see them together again with their babies."

Later, it was shared on Instagram Stories that Heather had ‘liked’ the post. The pilates instructor often appeared on Meghan’s now-deleted Instagram account before she met Prince Harry, with the friends posing in pilates positions for the camera - so it wouldn’t be surprising if they’ve been sharing wellness tips with each other during their pregnancies.

The former actress has spoken often of how important her yoga practice is to her, particularly whilst carrying her first child. During the couple’s royal tour of Australia in her first trimester, she revealed that she had used yoga to help her recover from fatigue. "[It's] so good for healing your mind," she said at the time.

