Prince Harry revealed he has new hobby during a visit to Birkenhead with wife Meghan on Monday. Chatting to a Buddhist monk at an engagement at Number 7 - a Feeding Birkenhead citizen's supermarket and community café - he told him that he now practices meditation every day. According to the Daily Mail, the 69-year-old monk, named Kelsang Sonam, gave Harry a copy of a book entitled '8 Steps to Happiness' after the Prince discussed the holistic practice with him.

Harry and wife Meghan in Birkenhead on Monday

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex is known to be passionate about yoga and other mindful practices, and has spoken on many occasions of its benefits. During her first overseas royal tour to Australia with her husband, she revealed that she had been practicing yoga first thing in the mornings to cope with her jet lag, and the early stages of her pregnancy. "[It's] so good for healing your mind," she said at the time.

Meghan is also thought to have spent time on a meditation course with LA-based instructor Light Watkins, who has spoken previously about how passionate she was about the techniques. In 2015, she gave an interview to Best Health magazine for their May 2016 issue, and revealed running is a form of meditation for her. "If I don’t have time for a long workout, I'll grab my dog and go for a quick run. Being active is my own moving meditation," she said.

Equally, Prince Harry has talked openly about his own mental health, and keeping on top of it. He told Bryony Gordon during her podcast Mad World: "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions, when all sorts of grief and all sorts of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle."