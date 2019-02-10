Prince Harry gets parenting pep talk ahead of welcoming royal baby with Meghan Markle This is so sweet

The Duke of Sussex is getting ready to become a first-time father in the spring, and on Sunday he enjoyed chatting to some youngsters who wished him well ahead of the royal baby's arrival. Prince Harry was watching the England vs France Six Nations match at Twickenham, and prior to the game he spoke to six children about their mutual love of rugby. The children were involved in the CBRE All Schools programme, which aims to increase the amount of rugby in secondary state schools. During the conversation, Harry also received some sweet advice ahead of fatherhood, with the Duchess of Sussex due to give birth in the next few months.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby in the spring

Damian Orton, of Sherborne Rugby Football Club in Dorset, said: "Just as he was going I wanted to wish him well. It's the greatest adventure. Every day's new. We all respect him, he's a marvellous example to everybody and he gives so much of his life to other people. It's nice to be able to give a thank you back occasionally." While Harry is naturally bound to be slightly nervous ahead of his baby's arrival, he is also very excited.

His doting wife Meghan recently said that he will make the "best dad," during an appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards last week. The couple were overheard sharing some sweet sentiments about one another to a number of guests, with Harry joking that there was a "heavy baby in there," while pointing to Meghan's baby bump, which promoted the Duchess to respond that her husband is "going to be the best dad."

The royal couple are moving to Windsor ahead of their baby's arrival

Harry and Meghan's baby will spend their early years in Windsor, with the couple set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few months ahead of their child's arrival. While they have revealed that they don't know the baby's gender and are choosing to keep it a surprise, it hasn’t stopped royal fans from guessing.

Last month, Betfair suspended bets on the couple having a girl. Spokesperson Katie Baylis explained: "We haven't seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we've had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

