Holly Willoughby reveals brand new fitness goal We can all do this too!

This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Saturday night as she stepped out to host the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton, which was attended by HELLO!. And during the night, the mother-of-three revealed that she would be needing to up her fitness game having been impressed with the Cirque du Soleil performance. Holly addressed the star-studded crowd as the performers left the stage, telling everyone: "Oh wow, I may have to up my yoga!" The Celebrity Juice panellist is not only a fan of yoga, but Pilates too, having taken it up shortly after the birth of her daughter Belle – now seven.

Holly Willoughby was impressed with the flexible Cirque du Soleil performers

Holly's Pilates teacher, Lynne Robinson, revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! what it was like working with the TV presenter – and it sounds like it was a lot of fun! "With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well, and of course, I would love to think that with everybody I've taught they're still carrying on… The books and the DVD's, they're very steady teaching that you can go back to again and again," she said.

The This Morning host looked stunning during the ceremony

While Holly made a decision to never talk about her exact diet and fitness routine for fear of influencing young fans, there is no doubt that the 37-year-old looks incredible. Ahead of the ceremony, Holly spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet, and looked stunning in a strapless tulle gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. The star revealed that she was most looking forward to meeting international film star Sophia Loren. "She is the ultimate fashion icon, I can't wait to meet her," she said.

The ship's naming ceremony was also attended by Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin, and TV presenters Lisa Maxwell and Kate Thornton – who told HELLO! that she was there to support Holly on her big night presenting. "Not that she needs it," she added. Nile Rogers, Andrea Bocelli and Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland in the ITV soap were also in attendance, as was Holly's glamorous mum Lynne.

