Exclusive: Hum Fleming opens up about devastating memory loss caused by epilepsy

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Hermione 'Hum' Fleming, the great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming, is the first member of the famous dynasty to speak out about who should play the secret agent after Daniel Craig hangs up his Walther PPK. "Idris Elba would make an awesome, sexy, bad-ass Bond," she tells HELLO! "So would Richard Madden from The Bodyguard and Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders." And she says she isn't sure making Bond a woman would be a good idea. "I'm not convinced a female Bond would work. My great-uncle created Bond as a man. Yet bringing into the mix a similar character to the ruthless assassin, Villanelle in Killing Eve, would be fun."

Since she was 13, the 29-year-old fashion PR has suffered from temporal lobe epilepsy - a condition which destroys memory and prevents her from recalling events and even people from more than six months ago. However, she has vivid memories of 007 before developing her condition as a young girl. "We had all the James Bond books, which Dad would read to us, and the entire movie collection," she says. As she marks National Epilepsy Week, the Young Epilepsy ambassador, tells HELLO! that dealing with the condition and ensuing memory loss has been hard. "I'’s sad that I’ll forget most of what’s happened to me," she says. "If I don’t see a friend or relative for six months, I probably won't recognise them. And when I look at photos from the past, I don’t recall being there; it feels as if my image has been super-imposed.

"One of the most heart-breaking things for me is that I won't remember happy times with people I love. So when I'm with Mum and Dad, say, I take tons of pictures to capture those precious moments." However, vivacious Hum leads a life that is licensed to thrill. "I appreciate every second," she tells HELLO! "Every day I wake up determined to live it to the full."

