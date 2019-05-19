Robbie Williams proposes to Ayda Field again - details The celebrity couple are so in love!

Robbie Williams certainly knows how to win over his wife! The doting husband gave Ayda Field the best surprise at her 40th birthday party on Saturday, by asking her to marry him again. Ayda shared a sweet video from the moment on Instagram, which saw Robbie singing his own rendition of Angels, altering the lyrics to say "I'm loving Ayda instead." Robbie then dropped to one knee, and said: "Baby, one more thing. Will you marry me again?" The guests at the party all cheered as the happy couple embraced on the dance floor. In the caption on Instagram, Ayda simply wrote: "The answer is yes."

Robbie Williams proposed to Ayda Field for the second time

Fans adored seeing how happy Robbie and Ayda were, and many took to the comments section of the social media post to have their say. One wrote: "Aww, this is so blooming lovely. I love seeing how happy you make each other," while another wrote: "Aw, I knew you would bring out his inner romantic eventually." A third wrote: "I don't think you could have imagined a more perfect 40th birthday! That was so special!"

Watch Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's family video

Robbie and Ayda married on 7 August 2010, and invited HELLO! inside their star-studded celebrations. The stunning secret ceremony took place at Robbie's Los Angeles home, and saw Robbie perform Angels during the day, along with the couple's eight dogs acting as bridesmaids. At the time, Robbie said of his wife: "She brings out the best in me. She is incredibly thoughtful and makes me want to be a better person." He added: "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical. And to be surrouned by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take. When I walked down the aisle with our dogs and heard everyone cheering it made me so emotional I'm surprised I held it together. I'm the happiest man alive."

The celebrity couple got married in August 2010

Since their wedding day, Robbie and Ayda have gone on to welcome three children. They share daughters Teddy, six, and seven-month-old Coco, as well as four-year-old son Charlie. While the protective parents are careful to hide their children's faces in any photos they publish in order to protect their privacy, Teddy made her public debut last October as she undertook bridesmaid duties at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. The little girl stole the show after asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen, and looked identical to her famous dad.

