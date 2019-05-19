Royal wedding celebrations continue as Lady Gabriella Windsor wears fourth dress Lucky Gabriella!

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in a beautiful royal wedding ceremony on Saturday, but the celebrations haven't stopped there! On Sunday, the newlyweds sat down to a post-wedding brunch with their close family and friends. HELLO! understands this was organised by the Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson – who has acted as her party planner for more than 50 years. During the morning celebration, Gabriella stepped out in her fourth wedding dress. The stunning design was created for the bride by fashion designer Luisa Beccaria. On Saturday, Gabriella wore three other beautiful gowns created by the same designer. The first was during the ceremony, before she changed into her second dress at the reception. When Gabriella and Thomas headed off after the evening's celebrations, she wore her third dress of the day.

A sketch of one of Lady Gabriella's dresses

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate first wedding anniversary with unseen pictures

Gabriella's first show-stopping wedding dress she wore to St. George's Chapel had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves with embroidery that continued to the hand, almost like a glove. The royal also had a six-metre veil, made from several layers of pink and white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers. The evening dress meanwhile was a sleeveless, floor length white tulle dress, which was embroidered with mother of pearl.

Loading the player...

Watch the highlights from Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

Speaking about her wedding dresses, Gabriella opened up about just how fond she is of the Italian designer. "I've been in love with her dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her." The bride added: "She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry."

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding celebrations continued on Sunday

MORE: Princess Eugenie sends personal message to Lady Gabriella Windsor on her big day

Gabriella and Thomas hosted a fun evening reception, which was attended by many members of the royal family including the Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and new dad Prince Harry. Other guests in attendance included the Middleton family, although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were absent from the event. Footage from the evening included a video of Gabriella giving a speech, while photos included one of the bride chatting to the Queen – who was all smiles during the big day.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.