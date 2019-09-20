Scarlett Moffatt reveals cancer scare after routine smear test returned 'abnormal' The Gogglebox star has urged women to get tested

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed a terrifying cancer scare after a routine smear test detected "abnormal" cells. The former Gogglebox star shared her story on Instagram, urging her female followers not to put off going to their doctor as it could very well save their life. Taking to her Stories, Scarlett said: "I went for the smear, something came back. They detected something. Lots of people have to go for biopsies and again I worked myself up about it, but I still went."

She continued: "It was four minutes of discomfort for something that as a little bit uncomfortable, but I went because it could save my life. And hopefully, it comes back to say that in a year's time I'll have to go for a smear test or even fingers crossed it'll say in three years' time you'll have to go for a smear test. But it is so important. Imagine if I kept leaving it and leaving it. Things can be done if it's detected really early on... please, please, please go for your smear."

Scarlett is awaiting results of her smear test

After an overwhelming amount of support from her two million followers, Scarlett shared later on Thursday evening: "Well I wasn't expecting to cry tonight. Now that some people are going to book their smear in tomorrow, has made me so happy. I love social media but I talk about the negatives with the trolls and abuse. This is the good thing about it. We can encourage people as fellow human beings to do what is right. Thank you."

The TV star has often spoken up about social media trolls who have sent her hurtful messages about her weight. But thankfully, Scarlett now appears to be able to block out the haters and concentrate on being happy with herself.

