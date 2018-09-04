Scarlett Moffatt vows to get 'fit and healthy again' – and reveals her inspiration The Gogglebox star has spoken openly about her weight and body image

Scarlett Moffatt has vowed to "get fit and healthy again" after signing up with a personal trainer. The Gogglebox star, who has spoken openly about struggling to maintain her weight loss after slimming down for her workout DVD, posed alongside the personal trainer who is supporting her on her fitness journey for an Instagram post on Monday.

"Huge thank you to this lovely one @jamesgarrityfitness for giving me the confidence to start my journey on becoming fit and healthy again!! Anyone who finds getting back on the fitness wagon intimidating give him a follow," she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing in James' studio wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The 27-year-old has also revealed her motivation for getting fit – a photo of how she looked after shedding weight for her fitness DVD in 2016. "Throw back – motivation for me to start my health kick."

Scarlett's decision to get healthy comes just weeks after she admitting she was "crying" after receiving negative comments from trolls on social media. After reading negative comments about herself, Scarlett took to Twitter to let her critics know just how bad they had made her feel about herself. "I'm honestly ashamed of some people on here," she wrote. "Hard to pretend I'm ok and be a good role model to others about how it's ok to just be you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you're very proud of yourselves."

The Gogglebox star said this photo was motivation to start her health kick

The star continued: "Feel like I need to speak out for others!! This is not fair this needs to stop!! Please to the people out there who aren't loving themselves right now please don't let other people stop you from doing what you love. Real beauty shines from within." Scarlett finished her message by writing: "I wanted and felt like I had to write that tweet to let you know at the end of the day I’m a 27-year-old girl with feelings and a family who get upset also when they see vile comments about my appearance. Something needs to change with our society!!"

