Scarlett Moffatt's weight loss wows fans – and her new boyfriend

Scarlett Moffatt has been complimented by her fans after showing off her recent weight loss in a new selfie. The former Gogglebox star showcased her toned legs as she posed in denim hotpants and a floral kimono top before a night out at the weekend – and one person who was impressed is her new boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The policeman couldn’t resist commenting on Scarlett’s sultry selfie, writing: "Your boyfriend is a lucky guy." The couple confirmed their relationship in March, with Scarlett telling Lorraine Kelly that her mum is "ecstatic" about her new boyfriend.

It wasn’t only Scott who commented on Scarlett’s appearance; many fans shared their praise over both her outfit and her toned physique. "Wow you look really good Scarlett and your boyfriend is a lucky guy," one commented. "You look amazing," a second agreed, while another told her: "You should be proud of yourself."

Scarlett hasn’t shared the secret to her recent weight loss, but did say in September that she was on a mission to get "fit and healthy again", revealing her inspiration was a photo of herself after slimming down for her weight loss DVD in 2016.

However, the 27-year-old has said she wouldn’t want to be as slim as she was at her lowest point, and revealed she prefers being a size 12. "I was so focused on staying slim I stopped being sociable," Scarlett said in a candid interview with The Sun. "I was like, 'I can't drink this then I'll be hungover and I'll want to eat a McDonald’s breakfast the next day,' so I never really got into a good routine. Whereas now I like going to the gym but I also like going for food. So for me, it's not necessarily that I'm the most happy with my body, I'm just happy with life. I've got the balance right."

