Jameela Jamil slams pregnant Amber Rose for promoting 'flat tummy' tea

Jameela Jamil has been very vocal when it comes to 'flat-tummy teas' and 'detox teas', often naming and shaming the celebrities who promote them on Instagram – remember when she expressed her frustration directly to Khloe Kardashian after the KUWTK star uploaded a Flat Tummy Co ad? I do, I think it actually made me cheer out loud.



So when I spotted pregnant (yes, pregnant) Amber Rose's latest Instagram post, a sponsored post with Flat Tummy Co, I knew we were bound to see a response from Jameela. Sure enough: "FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR… PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we… f***ing… KIDDING?" she wrote on Instagram, adding: "NO AMBER ROSE, NO."

Yes, Jameela. I did a bit of digging, and found this disclaimer on Flat Tummy Co's website: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," so no, they are not FDA-approved. Even more depressing is the blurb on the new Organic Pregnancy Tea: "What’s the #1 question we get at Flat Tummy HQ? Can I drink this when I’m pregnant? Well babes… THIS BLEND IS FOR YOU!". Eurgh.



Amber defended her decision to promote the product in her caption. "Okay listen up @flattummyco just launched an Organic Pregnancy Tea to help us moms with those bloated, nauseous, blah feeling days! It’s safe to take while pregnant and breastfeeding. This is not a detox tea - it’s specially designed to help reduce occasional nausea and support digestion during pregnancy - haters stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves," but many of her followers responded with disappointment and upset. "That 'bloat' is a baby," wrote one follower.

I don't need to harp on about how shocking and irresponsible it is of 1. the company to make Flat Tummy tea for pregnant women, women who, at this time in particular, should not be aiming for a 'flat tummy' and 2. pregnant Amber Rose to promote a Flat Tummy tea to her 18.8million followers, because you can make up your own mind. I just want to say THANK YOU to Jameela for attempting to make Instagram a safer place. Not all superheroes wear capes.