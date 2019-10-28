Instagram has announced that it will remove all filters that depict plastic surgery Why HELLO!'s Alex Light believes this is a step in the right direction...

Filters are endless, nowadays – you can be a dog, a zombie, inside a TV box, in the Bahamas and you can even have plastic surgery. In August, Instagram started allowing users to upload their own filters to the app, which caused an influx of new variations.



But Instagram is stepping in has has deemed augmented reality (AR) filters that depict plastic surgery a step too far and banned them from the social media channel. This is great news and definitely a step in the right direction.



The filters change your features to make it look like you've had cosmetic procedures like face lifts, lip fillers and cheek fillers. To be honest, they make you look crazy. There is even a filter that applies black pen lines to your face to highlight the areas to work on – similar to those a surgeon would draw on a patient's face.

Instagram: @danielmooney

Instagram is really stepping up when it comes to helping regulate the platform – in September, the photo-sharing app announced it would be blocking posts about weight loss products from reaching the feeds of users under the age of 18.

And just recently, the social media channel removed the posts of three celebrities. Katie Price, Lauren Goodger and Love Island's Georgia Harrison all had their posts taken down after being reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).



The BBC reported that the ASA deemed the posts 'irresponsible' and took the action of deleting them from the social media channel. Katie and Lauren were promoting a BoomBod shot drink (eurgh) that claims to suppress appetite, while Love Island's Georgia was flogging Protein Revolution's weight loss gummies (double eurgh) which profess to prevent food cravings.



"The ASA apparently had additional concerns over the photo that Lauren used to accompany her caption, pointing out that they appear to have been edited in order to make her look thinner. "The images were not representative of her real body shape," they said.



Yes, Instagram – you're making your world a much better place!

