Spencer Matthews poses with bikini-clad Vogue Williams after defending 'unhealthy' new look

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have long been couple goals – and they've just proved they're body goals too. The Spencer & Vogue podcast hosts have honestly never looked better, making our jaws (quite literally) drop when we saw their amazing St. Barts holiday photos.

Rocking an actual eight-pack and rippling muscles, Spencer proved he's the pinnacle of health and fitness as he posed shirtless in a jazzy pair of swimming trunks. Vogue, meanwhile, looked incredible in a tropical print bikini, displaying rock-hard abs to rival her husband's.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams had abs for days in their latest St Barts holiday photos

The unbelievable post was all the more poignant since Spencer, 35, recently defended himself against social media users "expressing concern" about his appearance, telling him he's too thin and looks "unhealthy". He explained that the comments, while well-meaning, were deeply upsetting as he's the healthiest he's ever been.

It seems Spencer has absolutely nothing to worry about, however, as one fan joked: "If I looked like this, I’d never wear a top. Ever."

The pair's incredulous fans kept the comments coming, with one joking: " Do you have a discount code for some abs?" and another sharing: "** Cries into my six rolls **." A third exclaimed: "Sweet baby jesus you and Spenny look bloody amazing" while a fourth wrote: "All I can see is abs!!! How do you guys do this!!! I applaud you. Everyone looks insane."

Shirtless Spencer showcased his hard-earned physique - the very same look that was called "unhealthy" by social media users

Last month, Spencer was forced to address endless comments about his physique in a heartfelt Instagram post, asking people to stop commenting on his body.

Spencer penned: "Every single day on this platform, women write to me expressing concern for my appearance. They say that I’m too thin and that I look sick… One asked why I’m 'punishing my body' and most say 'hope you’re ok??' This is a quick note to say that your concern is misplaced and the delivery of that concern is unhealthy. I am fit, well, and above all, really happy.

Spencer was forced to address endless comments about his physique

"In fact, I’m the healthiest I have ever been – enjoying a disciplined routine and am driven with clear goals, training for a World Record endurance run which will hopefully raise a substantial amount of money for people who need it. Training for this challenge is NOT punishment, its PROGRESS….

"Please don’t mistake me pushing myself physically as being unhealthy… It’s not. It’s exciting and in my case, makes me feel alive and full of purpose. Not once did I ever receive a single message of 'concern' when I was a huge problem drinker – overweight and drastically unhealthy. I wouldn’t have wanted it then and I certainly don’t want it now.

"It’s really simple – don’t comment on anyone’s appearance. If someone looks different there is probably a reason for that. Mine is that I found a healthy lifestyle."

His friends, including podcast co-host Jamie Laing, showed their support while Irish beauty Vogue commented, "I think you’re deadly."

Spencer – who raises children Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, 20 months with Vogue, 38 – has been training hard, including running charity races on behalf of The Michael Matthews Foundation, a cause close to his heart.

Unveiling his newly improved physique last year, he revealed he had achieved it by "training religiously, weightlifting three times a week, running, not drinking and being mindful of my health".

Spencer pictured during his Made in Chelsea binge-drinking days and in his new fitness buff, doting dad era

The star's motivation comes in part from his decision to stop drinking, which has helped him bring "routine, clear plan and consistency" into his life.

Spencer quit drinking in 2018 in order to save his marriage to Vogue and focus on his family, and now only enjoys the occasional tipple.

"I could have lost you, I could have lost work, I could have died - not to be overly dramatic about it, but that's the way it was heading," he said on Vogue's Taboo Talks podcast.