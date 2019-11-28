Gemma Atkinson wows fans with dance outfit - get her workout look here Fans want to copy her workout look

New mum Gemma Atkinson loves updating her Instagram followers on her fitness journey – from home workouts to gym sessions with her personal trainer. The actress is currently in training to take part in the Strictly Christmas Special, in which she's dancing with her boyfriend Gorka Marquez. Gemma shared a clip from her dance rehearsal, looking seriously toned in a grey crop top and black sports leggings. It didn't take long for her many fans to ask where she bought her workout clothes – clearly a hit with her followers who were dying to copy her look. Gemma revealed her leggings are from Under Armour and her sports bra is by Freya.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson opens up to HELLO! above

One fan asked: "Can I ask where your sport bra is from please? I am a busty girl too, and this looks so supportive." Gemma revealed: "The grey top isn’t a sports bra. I’m wearing a black Freya bra underneath though."

We're not sure of the exact Freya bra but after perusing their website, there are several black sports bras to choose from, ranging in price from £32 to £42.

MORE: 12 of the best wellness apps to keep your winter fitness goals on track

Freya Black Underwired Sports Bra, £25.60, Debenhams

BUY NOW

We love Gemma's black workout leggings too, which she told fans are from Under Armour UK. We can't find her exact leggings on their site but the store has similar styles AND they are in the sale right now.

MORE: Black Friday deals for fitness: FITBIT watches, workout clothes & exercise equipment

Women's UA Speed Stride Printed Tights, £32, Under Armour

We're looking forward to watching Gemma and Gorka dance together on the Strictly Christmas Special. The star, who is mum to baby girl Mia, recently shared a throwback video of herself dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec when she took part in the show in 2017. Pondering about returning to the dance floor, she wrote: "The thought of doing it again even just for the one dance we’re doing for the Christmas special is nerve wracking because after Mia my stamina and body has changed."

Gemma continued: "Watching these back though has made me realise, it’s not about perfection. It’s about trying your best and just having fun. That’s what important. And at the very least dancing with Gorks this time means we’ll have footage to embarrass Mia for the rest of her life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.