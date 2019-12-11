Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares delicious protein shake recipe

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson loves to share details of her workout routine and daily diet with her Instagram followers, and her latest green smoothie looks full of goodness. The new mum posted a photo of her homemade shake on her Stories including details of its five ingredients. "So nice!" Gemma captioned the snap. The drink in question is made from frozen spinach and cauliflower, half an avocado, almond milk and vanilla whey protein. We wouldn't have thought of adding cauliflower to a smoothie but if Gemma says it's delicious, we trust her. The mum-of-one is known for her passion for fitness and weight training, so she's clearly fuelling her body with protein-rich food and drink to complement her workout plan.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson chats to HELLO!

Gemma has been wowing us with her commitment to keeping fit just months after giving birth to her little girl Mia. The actress also shared a photo of her home gym at the very early time of 06.18. She wrote: "40 min window before Mia is up. Glutes today."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's £28 workout leggings are going straight on our Christmas list

The star recently told her followers exactly how she fits all this exercise into her life with Mia. She said: "Since having Mia the question I’m always asked is “how do you find time to work out?” I’m extremely lucky in that my Mum & Step Dad are retired. They live less than 5 minutes away and they have Mia for me twice a week while I go and do my 45 min session with Evil Steve. They love it!"

MORE: How Catherine Zeta-Jones stays in shape: her diet and fitness secrets

Gemma added: "We’re also fortunate enough to have a home gym. Gorks treated me as he knows how important my sessions are to me and he knew that after Mia, my time would be limited. I love it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.