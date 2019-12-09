Gemma Atkinson is fast becoming our new fitness style guru. The actress, who shares a daughter with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, loves to post photos of herself working out on her Instagram, along with helpful fitness tips. Gemma is super committed to her exercise programme and the results are evident in her toned figure. You all went wild for a pair of Under Armour leggings the star wore at the end of November, and now the new mum has shared a snap of herself in another cool pair by the same sports label. Prepare yourselves, there's sure to be a rush on these £28 leggings.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson chats with HELLO!

Gemma posted a clip of herself and a trainer advertising daily workouts for Lucozade Sport. The former Strictly contestant looked amazing as usual, wearing a very funky pair of black leggings by Under Armour, which featured a white pattern down the front of one leg and on the back of the other.

Photo credit: Instagram / Gemma Atkinson

The leggings in question are available on Amazon in all sizes from extra small to extra large. Their 'ColdGear construction' material has a soft interior and smooth exterior and stretches in four ways to aid movement. We NEED these for our workouts.

MORE: Davina McCall shares her No1 fitness tip for Christmas - and anyone can do it

Under Armour leggings, £28, Amazon

Gemma's Instagram followers asked about her outfit too, with one posting: "Love your leggings - where they from?" and another saying, "You look fab Gemma." The star's sculpted leg muscles got one fan thinking: "Skips leg day vs never skips leg day."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson wows fans with dance outfit - get her workout look here

Former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale star Gemma seems to have a perfect balance going on with motherhood and taking time out for herself to keep fit. On Monday, she shared the cutest clips on her Instagram Stories of herself eating breakfast while baby Mia sat quietly in her bouncy chair. "She's so good how she just lets me chill and eat," said Gemma.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.