Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredible for 50. The actress, who is married to movie star Michael Douglas and is mum to their children Dylan and Carys, is looking more glamorous than ever, with her flowing brunette locks, toned figure and barely a wrinkle in sight. Catherine regularly shares stunning selfies of herself on her Instagram page and we often get a glimpse into her luxurious New York home. We know very little, however, about how the Entrapment star stays in shape and what type of diet she follows. We've done a little digging and discovered just how Catherine maintains her amazing figure.

Speaking to W Magazine back in 2017, the actress told them her secret to achieving beauty from the inside out. "Water, maintaining my PH balance, no alcohol and through diet keeping my body free of any inflammation inside and out." Wow, that's seriously healthy. The star also revealed her favourite ways to exercise, saying: "Swimming, tennis, peloton, my home gym and tap dancing."

Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine has spoken about her passion for dance as a way to keep fit before, telling The Telegraph: "I have a ballet barre in my gym. I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour. I also hula-hoop, walk on the treadmill, do the elliptical [machine]. I try to keep the whole body working."

The actress previously shared a video of herself practising her tap dancing at home. "Tap Tuesday," she wrote. In the black-and-white footage, Chicago star Catherine is seen wearing a tiny leotard while showing off her moves. "This is seriously impressive," wrote one fan.

Catherine also loves to travel and enjoys the outdoors. In the past, she has shared photos of herself and husband Michael on a ski break. "Cross country skiing this morning. So beautiful," Catherine captioned a photo of the pair standing together in their skiing gear.

So if you want to look as fabulous as Catherine, all you have to do is drink loads of water, ditch the booze, monitor your diet carefully, take up a selection of sports and learn to tap dance. Simple.