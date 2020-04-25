Elizabeth Hurley, 54, shows off stunning figure in bikini whilst self-isolating

Just like a fine wine, Elizabeth Hurley, 54, gets better with age! And on Friday night, the actress confirmed it by sharing a picture of herself wearing a stunning red bikini – which perfectly highlighted her toned body.

"Spring has sprung #stayhome," she captioned the snap of her posing outdoors in the sun. Fans went wild with the picture, with one follower telling her: "How is this woman 50 something and still looks this good? Better than Aniston and Lopez IMO," whilst another one wrote: "This woman just does not age at all."

The mother-of-one is currently self-isolating at her country home in Herefordshire with eight more people. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this month, the model and swimsuit designer revealed she is staying at the house with eight family members and friends, including her son Damian and widowed mother Angela.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth says she has been organised with dividing up family tasks, even drawing up a written plan. "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

And she has also been indulging in a bit of gardening. "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."