Elizabeth Hurley's genes are so strong, she's basically raising her twin! It's no secret that the actress's son Damian bears an uncanny resemblance to his famous mother, but his latest Instagram snap just gave us chills. The 17-year-old posted a stunning photo of himself on Thursday, all wrapped up to brave the breezy British weather. Gazing into the camera, Damian looks the spitting image of Liz, with piercing blue eyes, long brunette locks and that trademark Hurley pout. Captioning the pic, he wrote: "Wrapped up tight against storm Ciara." His followers were equally impressed with his latest image, with one simply commenting: "Those eyes", while another added: "Dude, I am madly in love with you."

Damian certainly appears to follow his mother's love of fashion too, and even paid tribute to her iconic Versace 'safety pin' dress during an appearance at London's Selfridges store last year. The model was crowned the ambassador for legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath's Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection campaign, and to celebrate, he paid a visit to a special preview of the foundation where he wore a bespoke Versace suit paying homage to the 25th anniversary of his mother’s iconic black dress appearance.

Damian and his mum are famously close, and in a joint interview with YOU, Liz said he loved being on movie sets with her growing up: "I took off the first eight years of his life from acting so I could be at home with Damian but it transpires that being on set is where he’s happiest. He loves reading scripts, running through everyone’s lines and soaking it all up."

Damian Hurley paid tribute to his mum's iconic Versace 'safety pin' dress

Damian agreed, revealing his acting dreams: "I’ve always loved The Chronicles of Narnia, so starring in a remake of that would be a dream come true. And Austin Powers is my favourite of mum’s films; I watched it when I was really young and didn’t realise how rude it was."

As well as his mum, he's also close to his godfathers, who include Liz's ex-partner Hugh Grant, as well as Sir Elton John. "I think it's important for him to be around creative, inspiring people," she said.

