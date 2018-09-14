Elizabeth Hurley shares details of 'brutal' detox to maintain youthful figure at 53 It's a favourite among health-conscious stars

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed it takes hard work to maintain her fabulous figure. The 53-year-old is carrying out a "brutal" week-long detox at the exclusive wellness retreat Viva Mayr in Austria, but said fans it's already helping her to get her "mojo" back.

The Royals star is staying at the retreat's Maria Worth outpost, located on the southern shores of Lake Wӧrth, Austria, an exclusive hotel with facilities including a pool, spa, gym and beauty salon. Elizabeth has been following the clinic's signature "the cure" plan, which focuses on using natural salts from the lake as part of a detoxification programme which has been established for almost 100 years.

Elizabeth Hurley is at Viva Mayr retreat in Austria

Visitors are said to consume around 600 calories a day, with foods such as gluten and dairy off the menu. Epsom salts and enemas are given to aid the detoxification process, while visitors are also given medications that are supposed to reduce the acidity of the body.

Elizabeth will also receive mind-body therapies, regular abdominal massages and lessons on how to chew food properly to ensure efficient digestion. And while it doesn't exactly sound like fun, it's said to provide effective results and has become popular among stars including Millie Mackintosh, who visited before her wedding to Hugo Taylor, models Karlie Kloss and Suki Waterhouse, the Rolling Stones and even politician Michael Gove.

Elizabeth admitted her detox was "brutal"

Sharing a photo of herself in a swimsuit at the retreat on Tuesday, Elizabeth said: "Four days into my detox at @vivamayr taking 'the cure'. It's brutal but I'm beginning to get my mojo back." The actress also shared a photo of herself standing next to the picturesque lake, writing: "Hopefully on the way to a healthier me." Another photo showed the British beauty aiding the detoxification process by sitting in a sauna, telling fans: "About to glow... (remember that adage? Men sweat and ladies glow...)."

A stay at the retreat doesn't come cheap; rooms start at €240 per night and rise to €1,200 for single occupancy, and include an individually devised cuisine based on the Mayr principles. And you can expect to pay extra for each individual treatment - €175 for each medical examination, €80 for a 15-minute abdominal massage and €95 for a 45-minute yoga session - so the overall price could soon mount up over a full week-long stay.

