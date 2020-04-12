Elizabeth Hurley reveals she is self-isolating in her country home with eight others "We feel like the family in the seventies TV show The Waltons," she said

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Elizabeth Hurley has lifted the lid on life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people. The model and swimsuit designer is staying at the house with eight family members and friends, including her son Damian and widowed mother Angela.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth is social distancing at her country home in Herefordshire

Elizabeth says she has been organized with dividing up family tasks, even drawing up a written plan. "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

And she has also been indulging in a bit of gardening. "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."

When asked if she still hoped to be modelling swimwear in her 60s, she replies: "I sincerely hope not. I'll definitely still wear it though," before adding that she hopes to meet a new man after the lockdown is over. "I'd love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won't happen whilst I'm locked down with blood relatives. Maybe when it's over I'll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort."

