Alesha Dixon shows off post-baby body transformation as she poses in gorgeous home gym The star welcomed her second daughter in August 2019

Alesha Dixon was feeling incredibly proud of herself on Saturday as she took to Instagram to tell fans that she had just completed a 12-week challenge of three workouts a week, which had left her feeling "strong".

Posing in her gorgeous home gym which features several exercising machines, such as a sit-up bench, weights and an exercise ball, as well as a workout mirror, the mother-of-two wrote: "Feeling quite chuffed with myself today, I've completed my 12 week challenge of 3 workouts a week, sometimes 4 if I count the yoga sessions @azukaononye and I have been doing together."

Alesha Dixon got real about the struggles to get back into shape after her second daughter was born

She continued: "It's taking a lot longer to achieve my goals this time around after having Anaya, but steady and consistent has been a lifesaver over the last 3 months and without having to completely compromise on the things I love to eat and drink too!

"I'm just getting started and even though I still have my good and bad days I am feeling strong! Thank you @janetmalinowska for keeping me motivated, mentally uplifted and focused. No matter how strong anyone appears to be we are all fragile, delicate creatures who need to take care of ourselves so we can take care of others around us. Sending everyone lots of love today #workout #health #wellbeing #fitness #love," she added.

The Britain's Got Talent star has been working hard with her personal trainer

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye welcomed their daughter Anaya Safiya in August 2019, choosing to announce her baby joy nearly two months after the birth. The Mis-Teeq bandmate later explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet.

"I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

Alesha's husband partner Azuka with their two daughters

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna.