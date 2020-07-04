Martin Lewis has shared an update on his health after fans feared he had contracted COVID-19 after he admitted he was feeling "nauseous and weak" live on air.

The This Morning money saving expert revealed he was struggling through his show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, on Thursday, telling co-host Angelica Bell: "I'm a little bit under the weather, a bit nauseous, but I've got makeup on to cover the green!"

MORE: Martin Lewis makes surprising revelation about wife Lara Lewington

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis apologises after wife Lara Lewington's hilarious on-air gaffe

After the show, he penned on Twitter: "The problem with having your own live TV show, is when you're feeling under the weather as I am right now (nauseous and weak) show must go on. Let's hope Dr. Showbiz helps..."

He added: "At least I'm doing it from home so I can go to bed straight afterwards."

Martin Lewis was feeling under the weather on Thursday

READ: Lara Lewington hits out at Martin Lewis in hilarious Twitter exchange

After fans voiced their concerns that he could have "the virus" – Martin even replied to one, saying: "I hope not too, but I have no fever, no cough and still have my sense of taste, so thankfully I think it's unlikely" – he took to Twitter again on Friday to reassure them he was feeling much better after a good night's sleep.

"Thanks to all those who've asked today if I'm feeling better," he wrote. "Yes definitely, much better today, still a tiny bit off colour, but a good night's sleep really helped, and should be totally chipper tomorrow :)."

Needless to say, his followers were overjoyed that he was feeling more like himself, with one commenting: "Good man. Glad to see you're doing better. Your help has been invaluable to millions over the years, and… Well, you're appreciated."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.