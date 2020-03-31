Like most of the nation, Alesha Dixon is doing her best to stay fit and healthy during lockdown – but with a small baby at home, it's no doubt difficult to find some 'me time'. However, the Britain's Got Talent judge found an ideal solution by using her daughter Anaya as her weights for a morning workout. Sharing a series of videos to her Instagram on Monday, Alesha revealed that she had no choice but to workout with the seven-month-old after she awoke from her nap after just 20 minutes. Admitting she was missing her trainer Janet Malinowska, who keeps her "motivated", Alesha captioned the clips: "I started my workout whilst Anaya was napping but she woke up after 20 minutes so I thought I'd do it with her!

WATCH: Alesha Dixon's daughter makes TV debut

"I can't go in as hard as I normally would but at least the workout was completed, I had a good sweat and feel much better for it. Working out using your own body weight or your babies is just as good!!! Anaya is only tiny, so the bigger she gets the better! Just try some simple sit ups, backward lunges, press ups & squats, see how you get on! Happy Monday."

Alesha welcomed her second child with husband Azuka Ononye in August 2019, choosing to announce her baby joy nearly two months after the birth. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet.

Alesha Dixon enjoys a workout with daughter Anaya

"I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna. When probed if she wanted another child, Alesha revealed that her daughter Azura had asked the same question. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

