Ruth Langsford committed to getting more exercise in a new video the star posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Loose Women panellist often films herself as she walks Maggie, the much-loved dog she shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes, and in her most recent clip, she revealed that she was aiming to go for two walks a day for the next few days, regardless of the weather.

The presenter, who also hosts This Morning alongside Eamonn once a week, was casually dressed in a grey sweatshirt and sunglasses and had her hair tied back in a ponytail.

MORE: Fans compliment Ruth Langsford on her off-duty 'youthful' natural hairstyle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford impresses fans with new fitness goal

Her makeup-free skin looked glowing, and as she addressed the camera, Ruth said: "Morning. Having a morning walk again today so I'm trying to get two walks in because I've got a few days off. Sun's trying to peek out but I don't think it's going to be a very nice day so I'll just walk."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford's anguish over her late sister Julia

She then went on to say: "Have a good-what day is it? Wednesday! See you, bye," laughing as she finished recording. Ruth captioned the short clip: "Morning....walkies time! Enjoy whatever you’re doing today x #10000steps #maggie #rescuedog @dogstrust."

Ruth and Eamonn have been married since 2010

The down-to-earth star's fans were impressed by her commitment to keeping fit, which has seen her take Maggie on regular walks throughout lockdown as well as take up skipping, which she has often filmed to demonstrate her progress. One of her followers shared that Ruth had inspired her to take more exercise, commenting: "You keep me motivated Ruth. My exercise bike is dusted and ready."

Others agreed, with a second chiming in: "Your walks and skipping just makes me see exercise in a different light. It makes it relaxing rather than a burden and your happy, no fuss attitude makes it easier." A third added: "Thank you for being so cheery, and your motivation."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.