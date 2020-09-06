Gemma Atkinson reveals surprise upside to Gorka Marquez's absence The former Strictly contestant shares one-year-old Mia with her partner

Gemma Atkinson shared how she has been spending her time while her partner Gorka Marquez is in quarantine with his co-stars ahead of the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Gemma, who is at home with the couple's one-year-old daughter Mia, revealed on Sunday that she had decided to use her spare time productively, and fitted in an extra workout. Impressive!

The keep-fit fan took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor in her home gym, looking radiant after having enjoyed another workout.

She also shared short snippets of herself doing a series of thrusts, squats and burpees.

In the caption, the former Emmerdale actress wrote: Yesterday’s session wasn’t a planned one but Mia fell asleep and with no other jobs needed to be done and Gorks away I thought why not?!"

The star went on: "I decided to do some glute activation followed by squats and a circuit. Not all my sessions are pre-planned and written out in advance.

Gemma shared a stunning post-workout photo to Instagram

"I do like to keep some kind of routine as it makes it easier for me but even on a random session like this, I still feel amazing after and so glad I took the time to do it. You never regret a workout!"

Gorka was among the first to reply, posting three heart-eyes emojis followed by: "My mama!!!"

Gemma's other followers also shared their approval of her motivation, writing: "Love this," "Happy Sunday! Smashing it, Gemma," and: "Super mum."

Another fan, meanwhile, commented that she was finding the videos inspirational, but not for the immediate future. She wrote: "Trying to get back into working out, but with a 13-week-old baby catching up on sleep sometimes wins."

The kind-hearted star sympathised, responding: "Gosh yeh absolutely! Took me 15 weeks to even start walking after I had Mia [laughing emoji]."

