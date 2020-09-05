Gemma Atkinson reveals genius way she gets Mia eating more fruit The star shared the hack on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram to reveal a genius meal hack on Saturday.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals heartache after missing Gorka Marquez's milestone birthday

The former Hollyoaks star revealed that when it comes to getting her one-year-old daughter Mia to eat more fruit and vegetables, she simply blends them with her daughter's milk!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson defends her friend on Instagram

Sharing a clip on social media, Gemma could be seen adding greens to a blender with Mia's help.

"Broccoli, spinach, want to put your mango in?" the star asked her daughter.

Next, Gemma added milk, writing: "Secret way to get more veg in her diet."

We'll certainly have to try that one!

It's shaping up to be an exciting weekend for Gemma's family, with her partner Gorka Marquez turning the big 30 on Friday.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares huge beauty mishap – and daughter Mia is to blame

By the looks of it, Mia loved the concoction!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson confirms exciting news - and Gorka Marquez could not be more proud!

Sadly, Gemma was unable to spend the day with her boyfriend, as he's in London preparing for the upcoming series of Strictly.

But that didn't stop the Hits Radio host from celebrating her other half, and the message she shared on Instagram was seriously adorable.

The mother-of-one wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to you Gorks! Sending you all the love and happiness you deserve. Sorry, we can't be together today or fly in your family and friends and celebrate with a mammoth 30th party as we planned. Once all of this is over, it's the first thing we're doing."

Gemma also made sure their Strictly friends make it one to remember!

"Enjoy your special day my love. I've told Giovanni [Pernice] to give you 30 kisses and Aljaz [Skorjanec] to buy you 30 shots," she added.

"We love you so much! Feliz cumpleaños [happy birthday in Spanish] @gorka_marquez."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.