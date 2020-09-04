Gemma Atkinson has expressed her heartache after being forced apart from Gorka Marquez on his 30th birthday on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a series of adorable photos of the pair and with their baby daughter Mia, the radio presenter made sure the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer felt her love from miles away.

"Happiest of birthdays to you Gorks! Sending you all the love and happiness you deserve. Sorry, we can't be together today or fly in your family and friends and celebrate with a mammoth 30th party as we planned," she wrote. "Once all of this is over, it's the first thing we're doing."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson catches Mia doing the cheekiest thing

Despite not being with him for his milestone birthday, Gemma has made sure their Strictly friends make it one to remember!

"Enjoy your special day my love. I've told Giovanni [Pernice] to give you 30 kisses and Aljaz [Skorjanec] to buy you 30 shots," she added. "We love you so much! Feliz cumpleaños [happy birthday in Spanish] @gorka_marquez."

Upon seeing the heartfelt post, Gorka replied: "I love you more!!!!!"

The lovebirds met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 but kept their romance under wraps until the series ended. Unusually for the show's love stories, they weren't dance partners - Gemma was coupled with Aljaz and Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke. Two years on, the gorgeous couple are still going strong and welcomed daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

With Gorka now preparing for the next series of Strictly, Gemma has lots to keep her busy back in Manchester. As well as hosting her radio show, she is set to present alongside Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch when the show starts on Channel 4 later this month.

The Strictly stars met back in 2017

Confirming the news on Instagram on Wednesday, Gemma said: "So this is exciting! (Well, for me anyway). I'll soon be joining Ch 4's new daytime show 'Steph's Packed Lunch'.

"A few times a week I'll be joining Steph McGovern chatting away. The show will feature celebrity guests, fab food and intriguing real-life features and headlines. You can join us live weekdays from midday on Ch 4! See you there!"

